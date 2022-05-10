Bechem United star Augustine Okrah eyes Asante Kotoko return

Soccer News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United winger Augustine Okrah is open to a move to his former club Asante Kotoko next season .



The 28-year-old played two seasons for the Porcupine Warriors before leaving the club on a free transfer.



He joined Bechem United before the start of the 2021/22 season.



The former Smouha FC forward wants to return to the club for another stint and dreams of teaming up with Cameroonian striker Frank Mbella.



“Kotoko is for the people of Ashanti, so far as i am one of them, i have a duty to serve should they (Kotoko) come back for my service. I will be prepared to move if they need me. Kotoko is the favorite club of my family.



“The midfielders of Kotoko are very good, the strikers are very sharp especially Mbella. A possible combination with him will be awesome.A combination with him will result in more goals looking at how he plays (Mbella).”



He added: "Things didn't go well in my first stint with Kotoko but if a second opportunity comes, I will make amends. I still love the fans of Kotoko and I have an unfinished business with them."



Augustine Okrah made 26 appearances for Asante Kotoko scoring two goals.



He has scored 13 goals in 27 appearances for Bechem United in the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



