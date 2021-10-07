Bechem United signs midfielder Bello Eric

Sports News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United have completed the signing of midfielder Bello Eric.



The Hunters announced the signing of the midfield enforcer after a three-year deal was agreed.



Bello Eric joins from lower-tier side Unistar Academy and he is expected to strengthen the team ahead of the new season.



The midfielder played 25 games in the Division One League, scoring 4 goals and providing six assists.



He also won four most valuable player awards last season.



Bechem United are preparing for the 2021/22 season, and on Wednesday defeated Sondoisco 2-0, with both goals coming from new signing Emmanuel Avornyoh.



The Nana Fosu Gyeabour lads will begin the campaign with a home game against Medeama SC.



