Bechem United sign promising defender Francis Acquah from Bekwai Youth

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have announced the signing of teenage defender Francis Acquah.



The left-back joins the roster of the Hunters from Division One League side Bekwai Youth Football Academy.



He penned a three-year contract.



A club statement on Thursday, 23 September 2021 read: ''We are delighted to announce that we have completed the signing of left-back Francis Acquah on a three-year deal from Bekwai Youth Football Academy.''



Bechem United finished 13th last season in the league after a chequered campaign.



For the upcoming season, they will have to retool after captain Moro Salifu left for Egyptian side Ittihad.