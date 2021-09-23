You are here: HomeSports2021 09 23Article 1363900

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United sign promising defender Francis Acquah from Bekwai Youth

Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have announced the signing of teenage defender Francis Acquah.

The left-back joins the roster of the Hunters from Division One League side Bekwai Youth Football Academy.

He penned a three-year contract.

A club statement on Thursday, 23 September 2021 read: ''We are delighted to announce that we have completed the signing of left-back Francis Acquah on a three-year deal from Bekwai Youth Football Academy.''

Bechem United finished 13th last season in the league after a chequered campaign.

For the upcoming season, they will have to retool after captain Moro Salifu left for Egyptian side Ittihad.