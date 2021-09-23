Bechem United sign promising defender Francis Acquah from Bekwai Youth

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have announced the signing of teenage defender Francis Acquah.
The left-back joins the roster of the Hunters from Division One League side Bekwai Youth Football Academy.
He penned a three-year contract.
A club statement on Thursday, 23 September 2021 read: ''We are delighted to announce that we have completed the signing of left-back Francis Acquah on a three-year deal from Bekwai Youth Football Academy.''
Bechem United finished 13th last season in the league after a chequered campaign.
For the upcoming season, they will have to retool after captain Moro Salifu left for Egyptian side Ittihad.