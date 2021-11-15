Bechem United scores twice to silence Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United continue their impressive start to the season with a victory over Elmina Sharks at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on matchday three.



Second-half goals from Obuoba Yaw Dasi and Francis Twene was all the Hunters needed to gun down Sharks.



After a very strong first half from both sides, with less chances created, it was the hosts that came back strongly in the second half.



Bechem United were close a couple of times in the early minutes of the second stanza.



And just a little over the hour mark Obuoba Yaw Dasi broke the deadlock to hand the hosts a deserving lead.



Elmina Sharks momentarily came into the game but could not just find the leveler.



With ten minutes remaining, Francis Twene sealed the victory, as Bechem United grabbed all three points.



The Hunters have won two of their opening three games with Sharks struggling to get their first win of the season.



