Bechem United’s park undergoes massive face-lift ahead of the 2023/24 season

The 5000-capacity Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park which is the home grounds of Ghana Premier League side Bechem United is undergoing a massive face-lift ahead of the new season.



The stadium has seen all seats repainted and destroyed ones replaced while the dressing rooms and other offices have also been repainted.



The Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park is one of the venues approved by the Club Licensing Board prior to the commencement of the new Ghana Premier League season.



Bechem United came third in the 2022/23 season with 54 points and will be hoping to improve on last season’s performance under new gaffer Bismark Kobby Mensah.



The Hunters will wrap up their pre-season with another friendly encounter against Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyeman Badu I Park in Dormaa on Wednesday, September 6 at 3:00 pm.



In their first game of the new season, Bechem United will make a trip to the Nana Professor Koromansa II Parkin Nosatre to face Nsoatreman on Sunday, September 17.



