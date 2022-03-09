Bechem United's Osei Kuffuor charged for silly tackle on Kotoko's Etouga

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour has been charged by the Ghana Football Association's Disciplinary Committee for his stupid challenge on Asante Kotoko striker Franck Etouga Mbella.



Osei Kuffour and the Cameroonian striker clashed in a tussle for the ball and in the process, the Bechem United defender responded with a silly stamp on the player.



Although the incident happened on the blind side of the center referee, the GFA Disciplinary Committee has charged Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour for misconduct.



Read the full statement below



The GFA Disciplinary Committee has charged Bechem United defender Samuel Osei Kuffour for a misconduct in the Ghana Premier League Matchday 19 game against Asante Kotoko



Osei Kuffour is charged with a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2019.



According to the charge sheet, Samuel Osei Kuffour did intentionally kick player number 11 of Asante Kotoko SC (Frank Thierry Etouga Mbella) in an off-ball situation, an action which in the opinion of the association is an improper behavior and likely to bring the game into disrepute.



The player is expected to respond to the charge by 5:00pm on Thursday, March 10, 2022 failing which the GFA Disciplinary Committee will proceed to adjudicate the case without his Statement of Defence.



Samuel Osei Kuffour apologized to the Kotoko striker after the incident saying, “I want to articulate my apology to the Cameroonian attacker, Mbella and Kumasi Asante Kotoko. I want to fill everyone in that the tackle wasn't a deliberate attempt to blight the career of the prolific striker.”