Bechem United prodigy Clinton Duodu to join Steven Gerrard Academy

Sports News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United prodigy Clinton Duodu is set to travel to the United Kingdom to sharpen his skills.



The 16-year-old is joining Steven Gerrard Academy, according to Bechem United President Kingsley Owusu Achau.



“We have planned a proper educational system for him in the UK because he is a young player so he cannot abandon education and solely focus on football", he disclosed to Asempa FM.



“He will join the Steven Gerrard academy where he will be able to play and study in school at the same time”, he said.



Duodu was excellent anytime he was given the opportunity in last season's Ghana Premier League.



He played five matches and won one man of the match award, coming in the game against Elmina Sharks.



The academy founded in 2011, with sites in Liverpool, Tenerife, Alicante, London and more is owned by Liverpool legend Gerrard.



There Duodu will have the best of facilities that can help him reach his full potential.