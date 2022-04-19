Bechem United owner dismisses match-fixing claims after shock defeat to Eleven Wonders

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United owner has Kingsley Owusu Achau denied any match-fixing allegations following his team's shock loss to Eleven Wonders in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Hunters led 2-0 with 10 minutes plus stoppage remaining, but Wonders staged an incredible comeback, scoring three goals to secure victory and boost their chances of survival.



Wonders scored their first goal in the 81st minute, levelled the score in the 96th minute of stoppage time, and then snatched the winner two minutes later.



Some fans who suspect foul play have downplayed Wonders' incredible comeback, but Achau insists his players were not involved in match of convenience.



“Prior to the match, I promised them double bonus because of the issues I heard outside about a fixed match. I won't have the moral right to ask them to play for a win next time if I can ask them to play soft against any team,” the veteran football administrator told Akoma FM in an interview.



He continued, “The referee needed to be demoted to division three and referred for a refresher course as well. My boys claimed that they have not seen this before in football. It was bizarre.”



Despite the defeat, Bechem United remain eight points behind league leaders Kotoko, who were stunned by Real Tamale United.