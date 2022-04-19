Bechem United open investigations into match fixing allegations

Sports News of Tuesday, 19 April 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

High flying Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have opened an investigation into allegations of match-fixing following their 3-2 defeat to Techiman Eleven Wonders.



The Bechem based side took a healthy 2-0 lead in the second half but succumbed to a late fightback by the host Eleven Wonders who claimed a famous 3-2 victory.



Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Owusu fired Bechem United ahead but a hattrick from Laar Ibrahim gave the home side all three points to make it 3-2.



But Bechem United have bemoaned the poor officiating on the day with the coach Kasim Mingle accusing the referee of having results of the game in his pocket.



The management of the club has been startled by the events that led to their late collapse and has launched an investigation.



This was confirmed by the head coach Kasim Mingle who accused the referee of being biased.



“We have lodged an official protest against the referee. But as a club, we have also begun in house investigation as a club to figure out if indeed there was a fixed match,” Coach Mingle told Kumasi-based Akoma FM



“The league title race is not over yet. We will keep pushing for the games left and see what happens.”



United are eight points behind leader Asante Kotoko with nine games to end the season.