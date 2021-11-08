Bechem United gave us a tough test - Asante Kotoko coach Dr. Prosper Narteh

Sports News of Monday, 8 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Coach Dr. Prosper Narteh said Bechem United were difficult to beat



• The Porcupine Warriors are on top of the Ghana Premier League table after beating the Hunters 2-0



• Samuel Boateng scored his first goal in the campaign for Kotoko at home



Asante Kotoko coach, Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum, has said that his team was given a tough test in the Ghana Premier League against Bechem United.



The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Hunters for their first home game at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for more than a year on matchday two of the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Two late goals from captain Ismail Ganiyu and striker Samuel Boateng were enough for Asante Kotoko to win the game and move to the top of the Ghana Premier League table.



But Prosper Narteh in his post-match conference has admitted that they had a very strong opposition in Bechem United.



"It’s good, I mean it was a very good game and it’s good for me because if you look at how tactically the game was, they were very defensively organized."



“Because of that they didn’t allow us to play those penetrative passes and it was difficult to actually get the ball behind their defence."



“I think we’ve just started so with time, it’s a game model, it’s a new game model I’m trying to develop and I’m trying to build in them so it will take some time and with time, they will be used to the game model and two they will be used to playing in front of a big crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium," coach Prosper Narteh said.







