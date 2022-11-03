Bechem United could have scored more against us – Kotoko coach

Sports News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, Gazale Abdulai has lamented that the Porcupine Warriors could have conceded more in their game against Bechem United.



Goals from Kofi Agbesimah and Emmanuel Avornyo handed Kotoko their first defeat of the season at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park on Thursday, November 3rd.



Speaking after the game, Gazale Abdulai stated that Kotoko lost the game as a result of an attacking imbalance.



“Technically our boys didn’t play up to expectation. We caused the second goal and have ourselves to blame. We couldn’t balance whiles we were attacking so they capitalize on that to score that second goal,” the coach said.



He added, “we will go to Kumasi to correct it because we were lucky, we could have conceded two or three goals because of our attacking imbalance.”



Bechem United have climbed to the 8th position while Kotoko stays in the 5th spot on the Ghana Premier League table.







