Bechem United coach optimistic about 'silencing' Hearts of Oak in MTN FA Cup final

Bechem United manager, Kasim Ocansey Mingle, is optimistic about beating Hearts of Oak in the MTN FA Cup final on Sunday, June 26, 2022.



According to Mingle, he has faced the Phobians twice in the just-ended Ghana Premier League, and therefore, knows how to contain them.



Speaking to Original FM, he pointed out that Hearts' 4-1 defeat to Real Tamale United will not affect his approach to silence the Phobians.



“We are not looking at their defeat to RTU, we are not looking at that side. A team can lose about six but they can also return to beat you. It's football. We are doing our preparations to silence them."



He added that his players are not afraid of facing the defending champions rather, beating the latter is the ultimate goal.



“We are not afraid of any team. Football is about strategy. We have their plans because we have played with them twice this season and we are going to hold them. At the end of the day, we will be champions.”



Bechem United will be hoping to clinch what will be their second FA Cup title in the club's history. Whereas Hearts, who are the most successful club in the competition, would want to increase their number to 12.



The winner of the tie will represent Ghana in the 2022/2023 CAF Confederations Cup.



At the moment, there is nothing to separate the two teams as their two meetings in the league ended in a draw. This will be the first time they go head-to-head in the domestic cup finals.





