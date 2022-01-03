Bechem United coach is disappointed in strikers after draw against Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Bechem United head coach, Kasim Mingle, said he is disappointed in his attackers after drawing against Accra Hearts of Oak on matchday 11 of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The Hunters dominated the game from start to finish at the Accra Sports Stadium but failed to put the ball at the back of the net as the game ended in a stalemate.



Hearts of Oak were poor on the day with a lot of lackluster performances from the Hearts of Oak players.



Speaking in an interview after the game, Kasim Mingles was disappointed in his strikers for not scoring from the numerous opportunities created.



“I am disappointed in my strikers”, he told StarTimes



“We played the game and created a lot of chances and couldn’t take them. Football is about goals. No how matter you play and don’t take your chances this is how it goes”



The Bechem United coach said the team has an ambition of finishing in the top four this season.



“Our target is to be in the top four. We are going to work hard at the training ground. I don’t know why we couldn’t score in this game because we have been scoring in our previous games”.