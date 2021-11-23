Bechem United coach blames Augustine Okrah for Accra Lions defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Coach Kassim said Okraku let his team down at the Accra Sports Stadium



Bechem United are yet to win a game on the road in the GPL



The Hunters will host Dreams FC on matchday five in Bechem



Bechem United coach, Kassim Mingle, has attributed his team’s matchday four defeat to Accra Lions to the performance of winger Augustine Okrah.



Accra Lions defeated Bechem United 2-1 on matchday four of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League and coach Kassim Adams is blaming his star player for the away defeat.



Augustine Okrah scored the consolation goal in Bechem United’s defeat in Accra but his coach said that was not enough as he expected him to do more.



"Okrah has been helping us in all the three matches that we played but today he did not play at all," said a disappointed Kassim Mingle in the post-match presser.



"He is part of our downfall; he did not play well and when he is not playing well, the team does not move. We built the team around him so today he was not playing at all," he said after the game.