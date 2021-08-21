Bechem United captain Moro Salifu reportedly closing in on Egypt move

Sports News of Saturday, 21 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bechem United captain, Moro Salifu is reportedly closing in on a move to Egypt.



The club interested in acquiring his services is said to be Alexandria-based top-flight side Al Ittihad.



According to reports, negotiations are at an advanced stage with Moro expected to sign for the Egyptian club from Bechem United in the coming days.



The midfielder was outstanding for the Hunters who escaped relegation by finishing 13th on the league log with 42 points.



He contributed seven goals and won five man of the match awards.



The 22-year-old earlier this year was included in the Black Stars B squad that played Uzbekistan in an international friendly.