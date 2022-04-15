Bechem United can still win the double this season - Augustine Okrah

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Augustine Okrah is highly optimistic that Bechem United can win both the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup this season.



The Hunters are currently 2nd on the league standings with 44 points, eight points adrift leaders Asante Kotoko with 12 games left to play, and have also reached the semi-finals of the MTN FA Cup after beating Tamale City 4-2 on Wednesday.



Bechem will travel to Techiman to play Eleven Wonders on match week 25.



"Let me remind you that Bechem United are in the semifinals of this season’s FA Cup," Okrah wrote on social media.



"I’m glad I got two goals and two assists in our quarterfinals victory over Tamale City.



"The season is obviously getting better because we can win double for the first time."



The 28-year-old has scored an incredible 10 goals and provided three assists in 24 league games for Bechem - he also has three goals in the MTN FA Cup.



Okrah grabbed a brace in the 15 and 75 minutes as Bechem United defeated Tamale City FC at the Fosu Gyeabuor Park.