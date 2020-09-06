Sports News of Sunday, 6 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Bechem United CEO proposes quarterly meetings for GFA stakeholders

Bechem United owner, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw

Bechem United owner, Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, has proposed quarterly stakeholders meeting for the Ghana FA for members to discuss issues on Ghana football.



Agama as popularly known in the football circles said this will ensure the Ghana FA is transparent in its activities and also inform and seek ideas from relevant stakeholders on how to develop and market the game.



He explained that the stakeholders could comprise of three members each from the Ghana Football Association, Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Referees Association of Ghana (RAG) and the media.



“In my view, quarterly the GFA, GHALCA, referees and the media should appoint three people from each group so they can meet and discuss issues affecting the game as well as measures to promote it.



“Through this, the media especially can send a good message to the public to also promote the brand and image of Ghana football. When it happens this way it will help in securing sponsorship for the GFA.



“The FA should try and make it audited accounts available every quarterly to the public so those who invest their money in the game will have some hope.



(adsbygoogle=window.adsbygoogle||[]).push({});“Football is a very big business and we have a lot of prominent people doing football and we should hold the game in high esteem”, he added.



Agama also advised GFA president not to see anybody as opposition but ensure unity within the Football fraternity in order to achieve the needed success.













Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.