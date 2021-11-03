'Beating Real Madrid in the Champions League was special' - Edmund Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Ghana international, Edmund Addo, says he felt special after featuring in the FC Sheriff team that beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on matchday two of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League.



Edmund Addo had an outstanding game as the Moldovan champions staged a comeback to beat the record holders of the Champions League in the Spanish capital.



It was the Ghanaian’s debut in the elite European competition with FC Sheriff and they now occupy the top spot Group D with six points despite losing 3-1 to Inter Milan on matchday three.



Edmund described how he felt after his team stunned Real Madrid away from home in Spain in an interview with the BBC.



"It was amazing," Addo tells BBC Sport Africa. "I'm happy I was there. It was very special for me; there was so much joy at this moment. When we went there, we went to win. Of course, it was Real Madrid and we respect them [but] we played without fear. It was the biggest game of my career," he said.