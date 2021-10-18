Beat Nigeria for AFCON ticket – GFA President to Black Queens

Sports News of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt E.S Okraku, has charged the Black Queens to secure victory over Nigeria and book a place in next year’s Africa Women’s Nations Cup.



The GFA President said this Sunday evening when he led the Management Committee of the Black Queens and Members of the Executive Council to urge the team to victory against their Nigerian counterparts.



Simeon-Okraku was in the company of Executive Council member, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Black Queens Management Committee Chairperson, Habiba Attah Forson, and Management members Naa Odofoley Nortey. Others included Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Ama Brobey Williams, and Chairman of the Greater Accra Regional Football Association Samuel Aboabire.



"Thanks to the technical team for the importance you have placed on this assignment. And to my beautiful players, you have really made me happy. Just like before, you have sacrificed and comported yourselves to this level, thank you’’ he said.



"God willing tomorrow you are leaving for a country you’re so much familiar with. Our opponent is one that we must triumph over by all means available and given the level of preparation you have had from Prampram to Nigeria and back to Prampram and to this camping base, I believe you have some fair preparation including training more on the AstroTurf.



"Nigeria has given us a lot of problems in the past same way we also have been their nightmare in the past too."



"We all have a fresh platform to give each other more problems but I believe with the quality of players we have, we can face any opponent and win.



It does not mean we do not respect Nigeria. They are gifted physically and we are also gifted technically and I have a firm belief that we will go in there and make ourselves and Ghana proud.



Let’s go in there and play for one another and most importantly stay together. In challenging moments when the game is tough for us when we stay together we will win," Simeon-Okraku said.



Executive Council member Dr. Tony Aubynn also offered some words of encouragement and support to the entire team ahead of their departure on Monday.



On behalf of the playing body, Deputy Captain Fafali Dumehasi assured that they will fight harder for a resounding victory in order to put smiles on the faces of Ghanaians.



The Black Queens are scheduled to depart for Lagos, Nigeria on Monday, October 18, 2021, to kick start their AWCON qualification campaign.



Ghana’s first appearance in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations dates back to 1991. But the team has featured in 10 Cup of Nations tournaments with their best results coming in 1998, 2002, and 2006 where they finished second.