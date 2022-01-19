Bear with us - Jonathan Mensah pleads with Ghanaians

Sports News of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Black Stars defender, Jonathan Mensah, has pleaded with Ghanaians to have patience with the team following the disappointing performance at the African Cup of Nations.



Ghanaians have lashed out at the Black Stars after the team failed to make it out of their group which had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



Ghana lost to Morocco and Comoros and drew with Gabon to finish at the base of Group C.



Reacting to the poor showing, Jonathan Mensah admitted that the squad has let the nation down but pleaded with Ghanaians to bear with them.



"We are disappointed, they are disappointed and we know it going to be a tough few days but they should bear with us. I know it is a tough way to bow out of the tournament we didn’t manage to win a game so we will keep working."



Although the 31-year-old did not have minutes in the tournament, he added that he will be looking forward to helping the team in the next call-up.



"I am always grateful when I see my name on the list so I’m just going to keep doing my best for my club, stay healthy and whenever my name is on the list I will come and support the team."