Beach soccer storm Akuapem for Odwira festival

Sports News of Saturday, 9 October 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

A representative for Ghana Beach Soccer at the GFA Yaw Ampofo Ankrah has said that Beach Soccer Ghana has been invited to play Beach soccer at Akuapem on the 15th and 16th of October, 2021 during the upcoming Odwira festival.



Mr. Ankrah said Beach Soccer Ghana was set up to promote branding, marketing and developmental projects which will be part of the Ghana Beach Soccer Association because they do not have personnel who will seek for sponsorship since it is part-time for the volunteers.



“We do not actually have the people who will seek for sponsorship, organize an event and get logistics for the association because it is a part-time job for them”.



He added that Beach Soccer Ghana undergoes a lot of activities to help secure sponsorship and promote branding.



In that sense, Beach Soccer Ghana will be playing Beach Soccer at Akuapem during the upcoming Odwira festival as part of their activities.



He further aligned that though they have not played beach soccer for the past two years, it is encouraging, cooperate Ghana is coming on board to support, and other sponsors are showing up.