Beach soccer activities to resume

Sports News of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A Committee Member of the Ghana Beach Soccer Gyamfi Awere has confirmed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will soon lift the ban on beach activities.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, he said the Association is prepared to kick activities with strict adherence to all COVID-19 protocols.



He disclosed that the Association is currently travelling across several beaches in the country to find out which ones could be used for beach soccer.



He said the team is currently in the Western Region and would soon move to another coastal belt and select the best beaches for their tournaments.



From the Western Region, the team would move to the Central, Volta and Greater Regions, respectively, he added.



He explained that the Association would organize various competitions from the Zonal level to the premier level.



Sponsorship he lamented has been a challenge but indicated they are doing their best to make the game attractive for sponsors.



Meanwhile, he has announced, plans are far advanced to put up structures in regions without beaches for tournaments.



The plan he added would be completed by 2024.