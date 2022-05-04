Beach Soccer FA Cup Draw set for Thursday 

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: gna.org.gh

The draw for the Ghana Beach Soccer FA Cup is set to take place on Thursday, May 5, at the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Secretariat in Accra.



In all, 16 Beach Soccer teams would be paired as they look forward to sail through to the next stage of the competition.



According to the GFA, the Beach Soccer FA Cup would set the stage for the organization of the National Beach Soccer League next season.



The 16 teams who have qualified for the draw on Thursday were Ada Assurance, Cheetah BSC, Dansoman BSC, Kedzi Miracle, Havedzi Mighty Warriors, Layoca BSC, Nungua BSC, Ocean Stars Tegbi, Okere Rangers, Pee Talent Management, Sea Sharks, Senya Sharks, Sunset Sports, Tema United, Teshie United and Vodza Iron Breakers.



The Laboma Beach and the Beach Soccer Pitch at the Ghanaman Centre of excellence at prampram would be hosting this year's FA Cup tournament.