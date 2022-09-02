Be slow to judge, quick to research - Okoe Boye hits back at Edem Agbana over NHIA sponsorship of GPL clubs

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NIHS), has hit back at Edem Agbana, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) communication member after the latter questioned the NIHS sponsorship deal signed with some Ghana Premier League clubs.



Okoe Boye advised Agbana to conduct research before criticising, and clarified at the contract was signed with four newly promoted clubs not only Nsoatreman.



He continued that the objective of the deal is to increase NHIS membership in the areas where the teams are based.



He explained on Asempa FM that the objective is to use the operational money to facilitate registrations in the regions.



The clubs that have partnered with NHIS include Nsoatreman FC, Samartex, Tamale City, and Kotoku Royals.



"Agbana is a young man like myself. I'm not 60 years to act like I'm old enough to advise him but I'd like to let him know that it helps a lot to be slow to judge and be very quick to get the details," he said.





"Yesterday's sponsorship is a partnership between National Health Insurance and four football clubs. The new entrants. What we did was that we looked at the operational monies we send to districts and said instead of the general of going to the market, focus on the area these teams are in and drive up membership. Cover all footballers on the team, all technical team, their wives, their children, minimum of ten thousand of their supporters. This time instead of paying allowance for our workers and feeding and fuel, we are handling the processing fees for the ten thousand," he added.



The NHIS have signed a five-year deal with each club.



Edem Agbana implied in a Facebook post that the newly promoted side earned the sponsorship because the team owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and other board members are parliamentarians on the ruling government's ticket.



"It appears every member of this government wants to leave a legacy of scandals. The latest is Dr Oko Boye. How can a scheme suffocating financially give sponsorship to a privately owned football club? Is it because Nsoatreman FC is owned by Ignatius Baffuor Awuah, NPP MP for Sunyani West, and Employment Minister? The board chairman is Majority leader and Suame MP, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu. On what merit did the team qualify for such support if not for its owner? Shameless folks in government, always looking for the opportunity to USE state resources for their private benefits? I'm highly disappointed in OKO BOYE!!"



