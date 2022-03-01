Be ready to sacrifice for Ghana - Otto Addo tells Black Stars players

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana to face Nigeria in 2022 World Cup playoffs



Eguavoen facing selection headache ahead of Ghana game



Coach Otto Addo to lead Black Stars against Nigeria



Ghana coach Otto Addo has preached to Black Stars players about the need to sacrifice for the country ahead of their crucial 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria.



The Dortmund trainer scout who was handed the Black Stars job on the interim is reported to have spoken to the players directly and informed them of the task ahead.



According to reports, the former Black Stars midfielder wants players to refrain from putting money ahead of their mission and rather focus on making it to the Mundial.



Following his appointment as Black Stars interim coach, Addo was reported to have left his base in Germany for England where he met with a couple of players and his technical team made up of Chris Hughton and Aston Villa’s George Boateng.



Goalkeepers’ trainer, Richard Kingson in a recent interview with Hot FM disclosed that the technical team have been holding meetings on Zoom in preparation for the match.



Ghana will host Nigeria in the first leg at the Cape Coast Stadium on March 25 before travelling to Abuja on March 29 to face the Super Eagles for the second leg in the 2022 World Cup playoff.



The Black Stars have met their Nigerian counterparts on 49 occasions, winning 21, drawing 18 and losing 10.



However, the Nigerians have a better form ahead of Ghana winning 3 of their last five outings while the Blacks Stars have suffered 3 defeats in 5 games.