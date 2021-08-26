Be patient with Nana Yaw Amponsah - Mohammed Polo

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Legendary Hearts of Oak player Mohammed Polo has urged supporters of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to the patient with the Chief Executive Officer Nana Yaw Amponsah.



He says the Kotoko CEO has striking resemblance to Hebert Mensah and is sure the Kotoko CEO will chalk success.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko were beaten to the Ghana Premier League title by Hearts of Oak before they were dumped out of the MTN FA Cup at the semi final stage by Berekum Chelsea.



Asante Kotoko ended he 2020/2021 season empty handed as they failed to win any trophy.



“I don’t think this management was bad, the fans need to have patience for them, Nana Yaw Amponsah is a dynamic young man who wants to take Ghana football to another level just like Herbert Mensah” he told Otec FM.



Meanwhile, Mohammed Polo has expressed interest in Asante Kotoko’s coaching job.



