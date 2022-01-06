Be patient with Black Stars - Kwabena Yeboah on Algeria defeat

Sports News of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Ace Sports broadcaster Kwabena Yeboah has urged Ghanaians to be patient with the Black Stars following their 3-0 defeat to Algeria in a pre-AFCON friendly match on Wednesday, January 5, 2021.



Napoli winger Adam Ounas put the Desert Foxes in an early lead in the 8th minute before Columbus Crew captain Jonathan Mensah conceded an own goal to double Algeria's advantage in the 74th minute.



Five minutes later, the Algerians made it 3-0 following a goalkeeping howler from substitute Lawrence Ati-Zigi.



The defeat has left Ghana's hope of winning the AFCON title in disarray as some fans believe the team is not ready to compete against the big teams.



However, in an interview on Thursday, December 6, 2022, Kwabena Yeboah expressed optimism in the team and called for more time.



"Ghanaians should be a bit patient for the team; yes, I agree that there were some problems yesterday, but it's only going to get better; the players did their best, but it was not enough, the partnership between Jonathan Mensah and Alexander Djiku will come very good," Kwabena Yeboah told Hot 93.9 Fm.



Ghana will open their AFCON campaign on January 10, 2022, against Morocco before taking on Gabon and Comoros.



