Be patient - Kurt Okraku on World Cup squad for Qatar

Sports News of Saturday, 16 April 2022

Source: gbcghanonline.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku says lots of factors go into the decision to release the squad before the matches between Ghana and Nigeria.



“A lot of factors went into the decision to release the squad the day the squad was released. There are moments we release two weeks before the game. There are a-times one week before the game, we came out with the squad and for very good reasons. We were preparing against our sworn rivals, Nigeria and every factor counts in such encounters and it was always important for us to make sure that at least we can control what we can control and leave out what we cannot".



Asked when the list of the squad for the World Cup will be released, Mr. Okraku said, “Anytime the squad is ready, we will release the squad".



He asked the public to be patient.



“I think that we all have to be patient. We know the people love the Blackstars. People will always want to see the squad and the squad will always be given to the people. We just have to be patient a bit.”