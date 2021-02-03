Religion of Wednesday, 3 February 2021

Source: Emmanuel Nana Nsiah, Contributor

Be inundated with the river of God - Pastor Oduro to christians

A call has gone to Christians to make every effort to yearn to be filled and refreshed by Jesus Christ, who is the source of living water.



Pastor Charles Oduro, the Yennyawoso District Minister of The Church of Pentecost, made the call when he fellowshipped with members of the Bethel Assembly of the church on Sunday, January 31, 2021.



In an exhortation on the topic: “The River Of God,” Pastor Oduro read Psalm 46:4; Genesis 2:10-14; Revelation 22:1-3, among other texts, to emphasis that wherever God dwells, there is a river which He (God) uses to refresh His people. According to him, true believers always drink from this river to quench their thirst and refresh themselves.



Among other things, he noted that river, which is one of the emblems of the Holy Spirit, refreshes, cleanses, and fertilizes.



The man of God explained that just as trees and other plants wither and die for lack of water, so it is in the spiritual realm, saying, “Whoever lacks the river of God becomes dry in life and is destined to die.”



Reading from Ezekiel 47:1-5, Pastor Oduro revealed that there are depths of a river such as ankle level, knee level; waist level and head level. With emphasize on head level, the District Minister indicated that those at this level give themselves wholly to the will and command of God and are controlled and directed by God Himself. Such persons, he added, spew words of blessings and encouragement to others.



“This is where God wants every believer to be. He wants us to be submerged by His river so that He controls and directs us,” he said.



Citing the story of Noah who was saved along with his family during the flood (Genesis 7: 17-18), the Yennyawoso District Minister revealed that in the midst of trouble, God opens the floodgate of heaven and that of the earth to swell the waters so that the believer is floated to safety.



The man of God, however, bemoaned the situation where most Christians have forsaken Jesus Christ, who is the Fountain of living water (Jeremiah 2:13; John 4:10), and are digging out cracked cisterns which holds no water for themselves.



Bringing his exhortation to a close, Pastor Charles Oduro advised the congregants to avail themselves and strive to sacrifice everything to be inundated with the river of God so that they become channel of blessings to others (John 7:37-38).