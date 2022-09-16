Be humble - Osei Palmer tells GFA President Kurt Okraku on alleged sabotage

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tema Youth FC owner, Wilfred Osei Kweku 'Palmer', has alleged that Ghana Football Association President, Kurt Okraku has vowed not to clear him to contest in future elections.



According to the member of the defunct GFA Executive Committee who was disqualified from contesting in the 2019 elections, he has been told that Kurt Okraku has vowed not to clear him to enable him to contest future FA elections.



Urging him to be humble, Osei Palmer sent a message to Kurt Okraku that his eligibility to contest in future GFA elections will not depend on him.



“I am hearing he [Kurt] says he will not clear me,” Palmer began. “Whenever I am told that he says he won’t clear me to contest future elections, I tell them to go back and tell him my eligibility to contest FA elections [in the future] is not dependent on him,” he stated.



“Can you point to any part of the report that suggests or implicates me that I cannot contest future elections?” he quizzed before adding that “saying he will never clear me is raising himself too much, he should lower himself,” Osei Palmer alleged.



Background



Osei Palmer was disqualified by the Vetting Committee from contesting in the 2019 GFA elections for the following reasons;



i. his failure to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA for the transfer of player Joseph Painstil to Belgian side KRC Genk.



ii. his comments that Ghana didn't qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia because the government withdrew unclassified payments from the GFA's budget.



He appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but he lost the appeal.



