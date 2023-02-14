Be excellent ambassadors of Ghana Army — Lt Col. Niminga-Beka

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: GNA

The Ghana Army Female Hockey Team has been urged to be excellent Ambassadors of the Ghana Army, as they represent the nation at the 33rd Men/24th Women Africa Cup for Club Champions (ACCC) in Nairobi, Kenya.



Lieutenant Colonel Isaac Yirbom Niminga-Beka, Deputy Gender Advisor at the Army Headquarters, said this when he met the Ghana Army Female Hockey team, led by Major Dickson Agalga, before they left Accra over the weekend for the Championship.



Petty Officer Class I (POI) Amui Gertrude, Captain of the team was buoyant about their chances and promised to bring the cup home.



The last batch of the team departed on Monday, February 13, to join the rest in Nairobi for the games scheduled for 13-21 February 2023.



Ten clubs from various African countries including Egypt, Nigeria, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya aside from Ghana, are participating in the competition.



The team’s participation was a fulfilment of the Chief of Army Staff's promise to the team when they presented the National Women's Best Hockey Team 2022 Trophy to him last week.