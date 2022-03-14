Be bold and drop Jordan Ayew - Otto Addo told

Sports News of Monday, 14 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international, Frimpong Manso has challenged interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo to drop Jordan Ayew ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff games against Nigeria.



The Crystal Palace forward has struggled to find the back of the net for both club and country.



According to the Asokwa Deportivo gaffer, Otto Addo must take a difficult decision by leaving Jordan out who is experiencing a goal drought.



“Our biggest headache is the attack, where Jordan Ayew has proven that he cannot be relied upon to handle it, hence the need for the Black Stars coach to look for other options as we meet Nigeria in our last World Cup qualifier,” Frimpong-Manso told the Graphic Sports.



Manso, who was part of Ghana's squad that lost the 1992 AFCON final also pointed out that the national team's goalkeeping, lateral defence and midfield departments which he believes need reinforcement for the Nigeria clash.



“Our left-back position is also a cause of worry, and against Nigeria, who have sharp wingers, there is the need for the coach to address that area holistically.



“We need reliable defenders at our laterals to hold the wings of Nigeria, and based on the output of the Black Stars in the AFCON. We need another look at our left-back and right-backs, so we need to do everything to convince Southampton centre-back, Mohammed Salisu, and Brentford left-back, Tarique Fosu, to play against Nigeria.”



“Another weakness with the Black Stars is the goalkeeping department where Joseph Wollacott performed below average in the AFCON.



“His output in Cameroun showed that he has to give way to other goalkeepers, and it is Richard Attah of Hearts of Oak who readily comes to mind. If Razak Abalora is in form, he should also be invited to join Attah,” advised Coach Frimpong-Manso who previously managed the national under-17 team, Black Starlets.



Jordan, who has scored 18 goals in 73 caps for Ghana, has not found the net for the national team since scoring against São Tomé and Príncipe in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in March 2021.



Ghana will take on Nigeria on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium before travelling to Abuja for the return game on March 29.



The winner of the tie will book a place in the 2022 World Cup scheduled to be hosted in Qatar later this year.