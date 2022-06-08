Bayern Munich wants to trigger extension option of Christopher Scott’s contract

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

German giants Bayern Munich wants to trigger Ghanaian midfielder Christopher Scott contract extension option, Footballghana.com can report.



The 19-year-old featured for Bayern Munich youth side last season in the Regionalliga league where he scored 7 goals and provided 6 assists in 24 games.



Scott is out of contract at Bayern this month and according to reports, the enterprising midfielder contract will be extended for another year.



He is expected signed a contract that will keep him at the Bavarians until 2023.



Meanwhile, it is said Scott wants to leave Bayern Munich this summer as he attracts interest from German second-tier side Fortuna Dusseldorf.



Footballghana.com understands talks are ongoing between the player Dusseldorf over a possible move.



Scott made his debut with Bayern professionals in the 2020/21 season and made brief appearances on matchdays 28 and 30.



The 19-year-old has featured for Germany at all youth levels but is still eligible to play for Ghana.



