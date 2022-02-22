Bayern Munich considered signing KP Boateng at a young age

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng could have played for Bayern Munich in the past, ex-youth coach of the German giants, Hermann Gerland has disclosed.



According to Hermann Gerland who spoke to DAZN, he recommended to the club to secure the services of the talented forward during his first stint with Hertha Berlin.



Unfortunately, a deal could not be reached due to some circumstances.



“He had the potential to be an absolute world star.



"So I called Uli and said: 'You, Uli, we have to get Kevin-Prince Boateng.



"Then he asked me, 'Where is he playing?' Then I said: 'Well at Hertha.' Then he said: 'That's not possible, my brother's manager is there,” Gerland who was an assistant coach at Bayern in the past told DAZN.



KP Boateng, 34, after leaving Hertha Berlin, went on to establish himself as one of football’s top stars.



He played for AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspurs, Barcelona, and a few other top-flight clubs.



Boateng is currently back in Germany where he has signed for his boyhood club Hertha Berlin.