Bayern Munich celebrates former player Samuel Osei Kuffour on his birthday

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former club Bayern Munich have celebrated their former defender Samuel Osei Kuffour on the occasion of his 45th birthday.



The 45-year-old centre-back had a glorious career spanning over two decades playing for the likes of Livorno, AS Roma, and Bayern Munich among other clubs.



Kuffour reached the nadir of his career when he won the 2001 Champion League trophy with Bayern Munich after the 1999 heartbreak.



He went on to win several silverware with Bayern Munich including many Bundesliga titles, DFB Pokal, and club world cup among others.



The year 2001 was a clean sweep of trophies for the centre-back who won the German league, DFB Pokal, Champions League, and the InterContinental Cup in Japan.



Aside from the team awards he also picked some personal accolades for that glorious year as he was crowned BBC African Footballer of the year and Ghana player and Sportsman of the year awards.



The former SuperSports pundit made 54 appearances for Ghana scoring three goals and playing at four AFCON tournaments and was part of Ghana's maiden FIFA World Cup squad in 2006.



VIDEO BELOW:



