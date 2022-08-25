Bayer Leverkusen pushing to complete loan signing of Callum Hudson-Odoi

Sports News of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen are close to securing the signing of England-born Ghanaian attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi.



The talented forward worked very hard during pre-season in hopes of earning a place in the starting eleven of Chelsea.



Unfortunately, it appears he did not convince Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.



In the past few days, Bayer Leverkusen has opened talks with Chelsea for the signature of the young attacker.



Today, sources have confirmed that talks have progressed very well in the last 24 hours with the German Bundesliga pushing to complete the deal before Friday.



Already, there is an agreement in place that will see Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen split the wages of Callum Hudson-Odoi.



If the deal goes through, Chelsea could earn some good money.



Checks have revealed that the 21-year-old winger is eager to leave Chelsea. He wants to earn regular playing time this season especially ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup late this year.