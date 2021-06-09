Bayer Leverkusen defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah in Ghana for holidays

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 June 2021
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Dutch-born defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah has arrived in Ghana for the summer holidays.
The former Manchester United player is in the country to take time off after a long season in Europe.
His arrival is expected to spark reports of nationality switch following the warm welcome given to Chelsea star Callum Hudson-Odoi.
Per FIFA's new rules Fosu-Mensah can switch nationality despite representing the Netherlands in the past.
The 23-year-old joined German giants Bayern Leverkusen in January after five years at Manchester United.
He made six appearances for the Bundesliga last season after joining midway through the campaign.
Akwabaa????????????????????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/kQDR9kC1P5— Timothy fosu-mensah (@tfosumensah) June 9, 2021