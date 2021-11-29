Bawumia to grace 46th MTN SWAG Awards

Sports News of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will be the distinguished guest of honor at the 46th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards Night to be held in Accra.



The MTN SWAG Awards, scheduled for Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), would attract great names in Ghana sports as well as corporate bodies who believe in the promotion and development of sports.



A statement from the SWAG secretariat on www.swagghana.com said the SWAG Awards which is characterized by glitz and glamour has been graced by sitting presidents and great personalities like President J. A Kufuor, the late President John Evans Atta Mill, H.E Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, the Asantehene Otumfuɔ Osei Tutu II, the Okyehene Osagyefo Amoatia Oforipayin, the Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeɛyo Agyeman Badu II, Togbe Adade XIV of the Asogli State and many others as this year won’t be an exception.



The Vice President Dr. Bawumia will be joined by the Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, patrons of SWAG and distinguished invited guests, including the Minister of Youth and Sports, the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), executives of the Ghana Olympic and Paralympic Committee, sports federation heads and the Sports Writers Association at the AICC to celebrate sporting excellence and honour the men and women who worked tirelessly to raise high the flag of Ghana in 2021.



The event will be held under the theme; “Ghana Sports in the post Covid-19 era; a business approach”.



The MTN-SWAG Awards is the longest running sports event in Ghana and will confer honours on about 30 sportsmen and sportswomen, as well as corporate institutions for their role in the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.



Over 30 sportsmen and sportswomen are expected to be honoured at the 46th MTN SWAG Awards which is being supported by GOIL, Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), National Lottery Authority (NLA) Betboro Ghana, Stanbic Bank, , Betway Ghana, CW Studios, Blynxlivegh and ASKOF Productions



SWAG Awards, the longest running award scheme in Ghana since 1975, rewards top performing Sports men and Women over the year, and recognises the efforts of persons involved in Sports development.



As a novelty, this year’s SWAG Awards will also honor the best sports journalist in the country.