Battle for the honour of becoming champions – Kurt Okraku to Black Princesses

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has charged the Black Princesses to fight for the ultimate at the 2022 u-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.



The Black Princesses of Ghana will face USA in their opening encounter on Thursday, 11th August 2022 at 17:00GMT, the U-20 will face Japan and Netherlands in the next group games.



Ahead of the game, the Ghana FA boss has entreated the team to battle for the ultimate.



“My dear Princesses, congratulations on reaching the ultimate of World football at the U-20 women’s World Cup, Costa Rica 2022”. I have been immensely inspired by your prowess and determination during the qualifiers.



“Success is only around the corner for you, you must battle for the honour of becoming Champions at this tournament and as you embark on this journey, be reminded that you embody the hopes and goodwill of the GFA and the nation”, he said.