Basit's strike secures vital points for Accra Lions against Legon Cities

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: GNA

An early second half strike from Seidu Bassit was enough for Accra Lions as they triumphed over Legon Cities in match -day 28 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



The win for Accra Lions meant they moved five points away from the relegation zone with six matches to be played.



Accra Lions were very impressive in the first half having created numerous opportunities but couldn't put them away as Legon Cities held them in their defense.



The second half got more exciting as both sides tried to break the defence of each other with Legon Cities in control of the midfield with their swift short passes.



Bassit finally got his side in the lead three minutes into the second half with a close-range finish.



Legon Cities huffed and puffed for the equalizer in late stages of the game but Lions held on to secure all three points.



Accra Lions have now won ten matches in 28 games played so far and would be looking forward to grab another win as they travel to Sogakope to face WAFA in a match-day 29 encounter of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.