Basigi, Owusu clinch Major Awards as Hasaacas Ladies lift Women’s FA Cup title

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Comfort Owusu and coach Yusif Basigi pick Major Awards as Hasaacas Ladies won the Women’s FA Cup title.



Hasaacas Ladies beat Ampem Darkoa Ladies 2-0 courtesy goals from Doris Boaduwaa and Milot Pokuaa to lift the Women’s FA Cup title for the first time since the introduction of the competition in 2016.



Hasaacas Ladies turned up well at the Accra Sports Stadium to lift what will be the first time a team has won both the Women’s Premier League and FA Cup titles in a single season.



It’s the second time Hasaacas Ladies has beaten Ampem Darkoa Ladies in a week following a 4-0 win in the Women’s Premier League final last Saturday.



Comfort Owusu was consistent in all 5 games in the tournament and picked the coveted award ahead of several potential winners including veteran teammates; Regina Antwi and Janet Egyir.



Coach Yusif Basigi is easily the best coach of the season in the tournament, a feat he’s enjoyed for the 6th of his time at Hasaacas Ladies.