Bashiru, Barnieh, three other Black Galaxies players who could make Ghana squad for World Cup

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Black Galaxies got off to a flying start in their 2023 Championship of Africa Nations qualifiers on Sunday, July 24, 2022.



The Galaxies beat Benin 3-0 in the first leg of their 2023 CHAN qualifiers at Cape Coast Sports Stadium.



The team delivered an exceptional performance. Despite playing just a game in the qualifiers, some players would have their names pencilled by Black Stars head coach Otto Addo ahead of the next international assignment.



Following the postponement of the 2023 AFCON to 2024, the second round of the qualifiers which was scheduled in September could now be rescheduled.



Therefore, the Ghana FA could line up friendlies to make up for the games.



Here are five local players who could make the squad due to their performance in the CHAN qualifiers



Daniel Afriyieh









Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh had a hand in the win over Benin, scoring the first goal.



The Benin defence found it difficult to contain him due to his intelligent movement, finding space through the channel and his excellent hold-up play.



Consistent performance through the qualifiers could earn him his third national team call-up come August



Umar Bashiru







The Karela United playmaker was subbed on in the second half. His vision and elegance on the ball were fun to watch.



With a deft defence-splitting ball, he assisted Gladson Awako to score the third goal.



Bashiru might have his name pencilled by Otto Addo due to the exceptional qualities he displayed.



Augustine Randolph









Randolph Augustine shut down the right side. He had a perfect game.



The Karela United full-back provided the squad with stability on the right. He ticks the box of a modern full-back who also provides balance.



Mohammed Alhassan









The Hearts of Oak captain was brilliant in the game. His ball playing and ability to win aerial and ground duals came to bear.



He capped off an impressive performance with a goal.



Kassim Razak











Great Olympics midfielder, Kassim Razak contained the midfield. With his progressive passes, he established the rhythm for the team and controlled the tempo.



