Bashir Hayford refuses to quit Legon Cities despite being sidelined

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Bashir Hayford has refused to step down as head coach of Leon Cities despite being sidelined with the unexpected arrival of Maxwell Konadu.



Although disappointed with the club's decision, Bashir says he will not quit unless management told him they were no longer interested in his services because he respected his contract with the club.



"I am waiting for the two matches, and after that, they will review the season," Bashir told Graphic Sports.



"If they review it and I have not done well... well, coaches are hired and fired," he said, and added: "Even in my presence that's what Konadu told me that coaches are hired and fired."



The club said they appointed Konadu, who was sacked by Asante Kotoko earlier in the season, to strengthen the technical team headed by the experienced gaffer Hayford.



But, Konadu has been spotted leading the team in training as well as on matchday, where he is the one in the dugout with Hayford unavailable.



Konadu has supervised two matches since his appointment and in both games, the club has lost. They were booted out of the MTN FA Cup by second-tier side Attram DeVisser and were beaten 2-0 by Elmina Sharks in the Ghana Premier League last week.



The defeat means Legon Cities are one point above the relegation zone heading into their final game against Eleven Wonders.



They could be relegated if they lose at home.



