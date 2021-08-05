Barreto was hired to decorate Kotoko bench - Joe Hendricks

Sports News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: rainbowradionline.com

Former player and defender of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Joe Hendricks has disclosed his displeasure concerning the frequent changing of coaches at his former club Asante Kotoko.



He was responding to a question posed to him by Isaac Wallace of Rainbow Sports concerning the consistency of management of the club.



“Kotoko had a good team to compete for the league title and even the FA Cup this season. I think the changes in coaches played a big role in the failure of the club this season,” he said.



He stated that Coach Mariano Barreto didn’t make any changes to the club since he joined.



“The introduction of Mariano Barreto wasn’t good. Mariano was added to the technical team to decorate the bench. Mariano hasn’t done any special thing with Kotoko. The only thing he does best is being vocal when he loses matches. He always blam the team and management,” he stated.



Mr. Henrick added that Jonhson Smith performed very well and didn’t know why they decided to bring in a white coach.



To Him” Jonhson Smith is not a licensed “A” coach, thou but performed well when he was in charge of the club. Jonhson won some matches for the club, Was those points deducted because He(Jonhson) isn’t a certified licensed “A” coach. Kotoko isn’t treating Jonhson well and I am disappointed with the Board of Directors and the CEO,” he added.



Mr. Jonhson also added that Kotoko should concentrate and focus on the upcoming season.



