Barimah Amoaning Samuel awarded Digital Marketer of the year at Youth Excellence Awards

Ghanaian blogger, digital advertiser and radio & Tv personality Barimah Amoaning Samuel has been awarded the digital marketer of the year at this year’s Youth Excellence Awards, Africa.



The Ceremony which was held at the plush Silver Star Towers in Accra Ghana is an awards scheme which seeks to honour and celebrate outstanding youth in Africa who go through thick and thin to create positive impacts on society in their various fields of work.



As the creative director and founder of Entamoty media ltd (a digital advertising and content creation agency), Barimah has been able to assist several local and international brands to generate leads and build online presence.



After founding Entamoty Media ltd, Barimah joined an Accra based radio station, (class fm) in 2017 where he hosted his own radio show which focused on youth entrepreneurship, technology and social issues.



The Ghana digital training programme is one of the projects he introduced at Entamoty to equip hundreds of young people with digital skills like blogging, youtubing, digital content creation and digital marketing.



With over half a million followers on social media, Barimah has been assisting with digital advertising strategies in the Sub Saharan regions for brands such as EziPay Africa, twellium industrial ltd, UBA bank, Music Africa of Canada, Transsion ads, itel mobile, infinix mobile, verna mineral water and many other brands.



During the global pandemic (COVID-19), Barimah partnered Twellium Foundation to make donations worth thousands of cedis to the pandemic frontliners (Ghana police, health workers) in Ghana.



He plays major humanitarian roles at non governmental organizations like Greenway International Foundation, Ghanafest Toronto, Afrofest Canada, Ghana Gold Expo, HCpe clean Ghana and many more.



Barimah Amoaning Samuel believes that equipping young Africans with digital skills can travel a long way to reduce the unemployment rate in Africa.





