Sports News of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Barcelona trolled on social media after losing 2-0 to Bayern Munich

Spanish club, Barcelona was trolled on social media following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena in the UEFA Champions League Group C match on Tuesday.

Barca had a dream start in the game boxing the Germans on their own turf with relentless pressing and shooting from angels in the first half.

After the break, Bayern scored the opener through Lucas Hernandez who beat keeper Ter Stegen with a header from a Joshua Kimmich cross.

Bayern doubled their lead four minutes later when Sane broke into Barcelona’s box and placed the ball beyond Ter Stegen.

Barca tried to bounce back but the Germans comfortably held on to get the three points at home.

After the final whistle, some footballers and fans took to social media to mock Barcelona for failing to beat Bayern Munich for the 5th consecutive time.

