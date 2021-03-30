Barbara Ayisi chairs Women’s Super Cup LOC

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Hon Barbara Ayisi has been appointed as Chairperson for the Women’s Premier League Super Cup’s Local Organising Committee (LOC).



The Women’s Premier League Super Cup is a newly introduced competition for WPL Clubs and is set to begin at the end of the 2020/21 season.



The top four teams from the Northern and Southern Zones at the end of the season, will participate in the competition.



The rationale for the new competition is to give clubs more games outside the League campaign to make them competitive and to add to the limited number of games that are played in the course of the season.



The newly constituted committee charged with the organization of the competition will be chaired by a former Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North.



Other members are:



Gifty Oware Aboagye – Vice Chairperson



Yaa Pokua Baiden – Member



Bismark Baffour – Member



Ama Brobbey Williams – Member



Juliet Bawuah – Member



Anas Thunder – Member