Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Barbara Adu Gyamfi joins Italian Serie D side Eretum Monterotondo on loan

Adu Gyamfi made her debut last week and scored in the 6-2 win over Viterbo Adu Gyamfi made her debut last week and scored in the 6-2 win over Viterbo

Italian Serie D side Eretum Monterotondo signed Barbara Adu Gyamfi on-loan during the January transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The 23-year-old made her debut last week and scored in the 6-2 win over Viterbo.

Adu Gyamfi is capable of playing in the defensive and offensive midfield roles.

The Kumasi-born has been playing in Italy's lower tier for the past three years.

Adu Gyamfi never played for any Ghanaian club side before leaving for Italy.

