Barbara Adu Gyamfi joins Italian Serie D side Eretum Monterotondo on loan

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Italian Serie D side Eretum Monterotondo signed Barbara Adu Gyamfi on-loan during the January transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 23-year-old made her debut last week and scored in the 6-2 win over Viterbo.



Adu Gyamfi is capable of playing in the defensive and offensive midfield roles.



The Kumasi-born has been playing in Italy's lower tier for the past three years.



Adu Gyamfi never played for any Ghanaian club side before leaving for Italy.