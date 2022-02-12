Barbara Adu Gyamfi joins Italian Serie D side Eretum Monterotondo on loan

Sports News of Saturday, 12 February 2022
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Italian Serie D side Eretum Monterotondo signed Barbara Adu Gyamfi on-loan during the January transfer window, GHANASoccernet.com can exclusively report.
The 23-year-old made her debut last week and scored in the 6-2 win over Viterbo.
Adu Gyamfi is capable of playing in the defensive and offensive midfield roles.
The Kumasi-born has been playing in Italy's lower tier for the past three years.
Adu Gyamfi never played for any Ghanaian club side before leaving for Italy.