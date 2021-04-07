Banky W and Adesua Wellington testimony: 'We bin do IVF and conceive twins'

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Ogbonge actor Adesua Etomi say she bin do IVF and get pregnant with twins before dem eventually give birth to baby Zaiah.



Dem get pregnant with dia son afta two-and-a-half year.



One pesin troll me for every single day tow-and-a-half years before I get pregnant for my son.



"I no fit get one opinion without one pesin saying go and born, I no fit tok anything without one pesin saying get out go born, you dey barren, you do something with your womb." Adesua tok.



Adesua say everytime dis one happen, she dey go back to tok to God say "father lord, dem know say I dey serve you. So na you dem dey mock, not me"



Adesua also tok say as her mama be pastor, she don see as pipo wey dey wait on di lord for di fruit of di womb come meet her mama and she dey see dia pain and na something she bin don ask God make e no make her go through dat journey.



Adesua wey tok for di WestBrook church for Ikoyi, Lagos state wia di couple give dia testimony also add say by di end of dia one year marriage dem bin try IVF and she bin get pregnant with twins.



"We get pregnant, and we get pregnant with twins. We do scan, we see di heartbeat, na only few pipo sabi wen dis wan happun. Everything bin dey fine and during one routine check-up to go do scan and I just see di doctor face... and she say Adesua I dey find di heartbeat."



Adesua say she and Banky W dem decide to pray and wait for days before dem go back di hospital, but di babies no make am.



Banky W say dat moment na very tough time for dem.



"I remember say I lead her up di stairs afta di evacuation, we get ontop di couch, I hold her for my hands, and we cry." Banky W tok.



Adesua say she share her testimony because so many women dey go through dis kain tin but pipo no dey tok about am.



