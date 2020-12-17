Press Releases of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: Stanbic Bank Ghana

Banker 2020 Bank of the Year goes to Stanbic

Head of Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mawuko Afadzinu

Stanbic Bank Ghana has been named Bank of the Year, 2020 by the Banker Magazine, a British international financial affairs publication.



The award is in recognition of Stanbic Bank Ghana’s excellence in strategic banking and innovation.



The award noted Stanbic Bank’s strong financial performance and impactful response to the COVID-19 pandemic ability.



It also acknowledged the returns delivered, strategic advantage gained, and the quality of customer service delivered by Stanbic Bank in an unsettling year.



Regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence, the award was keenly contested by other industry players in Ghana. According to the Banker Magazine, the winner of the 2020 award is even more deserving due to the difficult environment banks operated in this year.



“2020 has been an incredibly tough year, as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill. The difficult operating environment makes this year’s winners in The Banker’s Bank of the Year Awards even more deserving of the Bracken trophy. Not only have they successfully managed the pressures of running their operations remotely, but have also taken care of their customers and staff, responding rapidly to their needs and stepping up support in these demanding times. Our judges were impressed with the role banks played in delivering much needed government funding, as well as providing specific measures themselves”, the Banker Magazine said.



Commenting on the award, the Head of Marketing and Communications at Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mawuko Afadzinu, said to be recognized as bank of the year in a year that was particularly turbulent for all sectors and especially the banking sector is a huge endorsement.



“Evidently, 2020 has been a very turbulent year globally, mostly bedeviled by the disruption caused by the deadly virus, COVID 19. Almost all sectors have been negatively impacted by the pandemic with some industries still trying to recover with the support of the banking sector. And to be recognized as the foremost institution leading this charge means a lot to us as a bank and we are very proud of the recognition,” Mr. Afadzinu said.



Mawuko Afadzinu dedicated the award to all the employees, partners, and clients and customers of the bank for their commitment to the Stanbic Bank brand, their hard work and the confidence they have reposed in the bank over the years. This year’s awards ceremony was held virtually due to the global COVID-19 restrictions.

